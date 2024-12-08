Sign up
Photo 3526
Commodus
Under Commodus, Rome had descended “from a kingdom of gold to one of iron and rust.”
https://allthatsinteresting.com/commodus
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Tags
statue
,
bw
,
commodus
