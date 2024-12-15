Previous
The Sleeping Lady by blueberry1222
The Sleeping Lady

Neolithic. Malta. Since she was found in a burial place a number of hypotheses surround this statuette, the most common ones being that she personifies death, the eternal sleep.

https://artsandculture.google.com/story/VAWR7KPNk-UDKw?hl=en
