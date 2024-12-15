Sign up
Photo 3533
The Sleeping Lady
Neolithic. Malta. Since she was found in a burial place a number of hypotheses surround this statuette, the most common ones being that she personifies death, the eternal sleep.
https://artsandculture.google.com/story/VAWR7KPNk-UDKw?hl=en
15th December 2024
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
statue
bw
