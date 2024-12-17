Previous
all that remains by blueberry1222
all that remains

This statue was found inside a temple in Malta.
Krista Marson

Dave ace
I wonder what it was. Kinda looks like a platypus head. But, they're not native to Malta.
December 17th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Beats me too, but worshipping a giant platypus makes as much sense as most religions.
December 17th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
How intriguing!
December 17th, 2024  
