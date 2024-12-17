Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3535
all that remains
This statue was found inside a temple in Malta.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5360
photos
207
followers
136
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Latest from all albums
1100
3532
3533
1101
3534
1102
3535
1103
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
bw
,
neolithic
,
malta
Dave
ace
I wonder what it was. Kinda looks like a platypus head. But, they're not native to Malta.
December 17th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Beats me too, but worshipping a giant platypus makes as much sense as most religions.
December 17th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
How intriguing!
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close