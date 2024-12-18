Previous
Lenin on a pile of crates by blueberry1222
Photo 3536

Lenin on a pile of crates

Seen at Budapest's Memento Park. A place where Communist monuments live on, so history will not be forgotten.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memento_Park
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
968% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact