Boom and bust

My priorities this year will be slightly different than usual. My number one focus will be on writing. I'm trying to finish my latest book and be better about posting on my blog. ( https://kmarson.com/). I also want to go to the gym and attend yoga classes more often. I also want to get better at cooking and try new time-consuming recipes. Also, my garden needs a lot more attention than I've been giving it lately. This is all in addition to going to work. I'll take photos here and there, but it won't be one of my main focuses.
I have a huge backlog of photos I've never posted. I think I'll pick a monthly theme and post photos related to whatever topic suits my fancy. My main calendar will be theme-based, and one of my extra folders will be dedicated to random shots that I'll currently snap.
Good luck on all your endeavors this year.