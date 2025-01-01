Previous
Boom and bust by blueberry1222
Photo 3550

Boom and bust

My priorities this year will be slightly different than usual. My number one focus will be on writing. I'm trying to finish my latest book and be better about posting on my blog. ( https://kmarson.com/). I also want to go to the gym and attend yoga classes more often. I also want to get better at cooking and try new time-consuming recipes. Also, my garden needs a lot more attention than I've been giving it lately. This is all in addition to going to work. I'll take photos here and there, but it won't be one of my main focuses.

I have a huge backlog of photos I've never posted. I think I'll pick a monthly theme and post photos related to whatever topic suits my fancy. My main calendar will be theme-based, and one of my extra folders will be dedicated to random shots that I'll currently snap.

This month's theme will be b&w of random shots.

Happy 2025, everyone!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Happy New Year!!!
Good luck on all your endeavors this year.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact