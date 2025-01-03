Previous
window by blueberry1222
Photo 3552

window

3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful detail
January 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice symmetry and light and dark contrasts!
January 3rd, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I want to see inside 😀
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact