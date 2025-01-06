Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
windows galore
Iceland's Harpa Concert Hall.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harpa_(concert_hall)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
5393
photos
210
followers
127
following
973% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
27th October 2011 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
architecture
,
iceland
