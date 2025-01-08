Previous
fall decor by blueberry1222
Photo 3557

fall decor

I snapped this picture somewhere in Quebec City's Old Quarter quite a few years ago. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Quebec
8th January 2025

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 8th, 2025  
