Photo 3558
Old Quebec City
I loved wandering around this historic quarter. Looked very old-world European.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Dave
ace
Indeed it does.
January 9th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Oh I love it too, find any good music?
January 9th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
@boxplayer
no, was I supposed to? I did see some guy recording a music video as he played an accordion between artichoke stands at a market in Montreal. Does that count?
January 9th, 2025
