Previous
Old Quebec City by blueberry1222
Photo 3558

Old Quebec City

I loved wandering around this historic quarter. Looked very old-world European.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Indeed it does.
January 9th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh I love it too, find any good music?
January 9th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
@boxplayer no, was I supposed to? I did see some guy recording a music video as he played an accordion between artichoke stands at a market in Montreal. Does that count?
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact