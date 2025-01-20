Previous
'merica by blueberry1222
Photo 3569

'merica

This is the most gas-guzzly thing I have ever seen. Americans truly have no clue what they are doing to the planet.
I'm posting this in tribute to my "windows" month...and also as a tribute to the, *cough* *gasp* inauguration that's happening today.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

