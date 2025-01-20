Sign up
'merica
This is the most gas-guzzly thing I have ever seen. Americans truly have no clue what they are doing to the planet.
I'm posting this in tribute to my "windows" month...and also as a tribute to the, *cough* *gasp* inauguration that's happening today.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
car
windows
america
