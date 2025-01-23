Previous
Back when Milwaukee was a manufacturing city by blueberry1222
Photo 3572

Back when Milwaukee was a manufacturing city

I found these stories interesting:
https://www.milwaukeemag.com/story-behind-this-can-of-hoffco-shoe-polish/
and
https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2019/05/10/whats-it-worth-harri-hoffman-building-worth-3-3-million/
Here's an excerpt from the first link: Oddly enough, it was the death of a rhinoceros that led Hoffman to the business that made his name in Milwaukee. After the animal died at the County Zoo, a man brought the hide to Hoffman to be tanned. As a gesture of thanks, the man gave Hoffman a jar of white shoe polish he had made. Herta used the polish on her daughter’s baby shoes and found it to be so high quality that she began making it in the family kitchen and selling it as a polish for white shoes.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
A fascinating look at history!
January 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 😊
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact