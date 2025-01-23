Sign up
Photo 3572
Back when Milwaukee was a manufacturing city
I found these stories interesting:
https://www.milwaukeemag.com/story-behind-this-can-of-hoffco-shoe-polish/
and
https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2019/05/10/whats-it-worth-harri-hoffman-building-worth-3-3-million/
Here's an excerpt from the first link: Oddly enough, it was the death of a rhinoceros that led Hoffman to the business that made his name in Milwaukee. After the animal died at the County Zoo, a man brought the hide to Hoffman to be tanned. As a gesture of thanks, the man gave Hoffman a jar of white shoe polish he had made. Herta used the polish on her daughter’s baby shoes and found it to be so high quality that she began making it in the family kitchen and selling it as a polish for white shoes.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
2
1
Barb
ace
A fascinating look at history!
January 23rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic 😊
January 23rd, 2025
