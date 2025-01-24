Previous
Ghost Sign by blueberry1222
Photo 3573

Ghost Sign

I tried finding more info on this company, but all I found was this:
Goll & Frank Co., a pioneering wholesale distributor of notions and furnishings was founded by two enterprising German immigrants, Julius Goll and August Frank in 1852. For approximately 90 years, their sign has been a fixture in downtown Milwaukee, visible from the corner of Water St and St Paul Avenue.
Apparently, a parking structure now abuts the building, and the sign can be seen from close up; https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=475143291626720
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great old building! Interesting history!
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact