Ghost Sign

I tried finding more info on this company, but all I found was this:
Goll & Frank Co., a pioneering wholesale distributor of notions and furnishings was founded by two enterprising German immigrants, Julius Goll and August Frank in 1852. For approximately 90 years, their sign has been a fixture in downtown Milwaukee, visible from the corner of Water St and St Paul Avenue.
Apparently, a parking structure now abuts the building, and the sign can be seen from close up; https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=475143291626720