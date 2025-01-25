Previous
Breakwater Light by blueberry1222
Photo 3574

Breakwater Light

built in 1926, this was one of the last fully enclosed breakwater lighthouses in the Great Lakes and is It is built to withstand heavy weather and waves when Lake Michigan becomes roughest. It was originally painted red. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milwaukee_Breakwater_Light
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

