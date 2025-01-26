Previous
lots of windows by blueberry1222
Photo 3575

lots of windows

Stone Manor at Lake Geneva, the Gilded Age's playground.
https://lakegenevaestates.com/top-10-mansions-2/stone-manor1/
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a massive and gorgeous-looking place! Well captured!
January 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact