Previous
Photo 3576
Virginia City, Nevada
This was the school used by kids whose parents worked in the mines of the Comstock Lode
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comstock_Lode
27th January 2025
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
windows
moni kozi
Gorgeous building. Could well be a miniature replica
January 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love this architecture!
January 27th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous old building.
January 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful building… looks to be well maintained.
January 27th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Gorgeous photo Krista!
January 27th, 2025
