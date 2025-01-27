Previous
Virginia City, Nevada by blueberry1222
Photo 3576

Virginia City, Nevada

This was the school used by kids whose parents worked in the mines of the Comstock Lode https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comstock_Lode
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Gorgeous building. Could well be a miniature replica
January 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love this architecture!
January 27th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous old building.
January 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful building… looks to be well maintained.
January 27th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Gorgeous photo Krista!
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact