Previous
Tahoe Blue by blueberry1222
Photo 3585

Tahoe Blue

Lake Tahoe in Nevada is the 2nd deepest lake (1,645 ft/ 501 m) in the US, after Crater Lake (2,148-foot-deep/ 655 m) in Oregon. It's famous for its deep blue color. https://visitlaketahoe.com/blog/why-so-blue-lake-tahoe/
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
982% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact