Photo 3585
Tahoe Blue
Lake Tahoe in Nevada is the 2nd deepest lake (1,645 ft/ 501 m) in the US, after Crater Lake (2,148-foot-deep/ 655 m) in Oregon. It's famous for its deep blue color.
https://visitlaketahoe.com/blog/why-so-blue-lake-tahoe/
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
duck
,
panorama
,
pano
