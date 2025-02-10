Sign up
Photo 3590
Bodie
A visitor in 1881 wrote that Bodie was “a sea of sin, lashed by the tempests of lust and passion”. “Goodbye God, I’m going to Bodie”, a little girl wrote the phrase in her diary as her family was taking her to this remote town.
https://www.jackandjilltravel.com/bodie-ghost-town-california/
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
panorama
,
pano
,
bodie
,
ghost-town
Rick Aubin
ace
This has a wonderful feel to it! Like abandoned Americana.
February 10th, 2025
