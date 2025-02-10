Previous
Bodie by blueberry1222
Bodie

A visitor in 1881 wrote that Bodie was “a sea of sin, lashed by the tempests of lust and passion”. “Goodbye God, I’m going to Bodie”, a little girl wrote the phrase in her diary as her family was taking her to this remote town.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Rick Aubin ace
This has a wonderful feel to it! Like abandoned Americana.
February 10th, 2025  
