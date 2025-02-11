Previous
Tombstone, AZ by blueberry1222
Tombstone, AZ

It was only a few years ago that the streets were paved and cars were allowed to park in front of these buildings. Now, streets are dirt and only pedestrians are allowed, save for the occasional stagecoach.
