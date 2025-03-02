Sign up
Photo 3610
island dreaming
I'm convinced Santorini is the legendary Atlantis. A large part of the island was lost after a volcanic eruption.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
2
2
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
greece
,
stairs
,
santorini
Barb
ace
Pretty capture! I like the tiny sailboat in the distance!
March 2nd, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice leading line
March 2nd, 2025
