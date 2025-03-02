Previous
island dreaming by blueberry1222
island dreaming

I'm convinced Santorini is the legendary Atlantis. A large part of the island was lost after a volcanic eruption.
Barb ace
Pretty capture! I like the tiny sailboat in the distance!
March 2nd, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice leading line
March 2nd, 2025  
