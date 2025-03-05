Previous
Sunny Santorini by blueberry1222
Sunny Santorini

This island has a lot of stairs everywhere. And cats. Lots and lots of cats.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
william wooderson ace
Ha! Yes I remember from visits to Greece that there do seem to be a lot of cats, especily around restaurants!
March 5th, 2025  
