Lonely inside by blueberry1222
Photo 3623

Lonely inside

Inside an abandoned home in a ghost town somewhere in Montana.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Krista Marson

So interesting, would love to have a good nosey poke around.
March 15th, 2025  
Abandoned places are always pretty cool
March 15th, 2025  
Some marvelous textures there and shadows down the hall.
March 15th, 2025  
