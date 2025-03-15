Sign up
Photo 3623
Lonely inside
Inside an abandoned home in a ghost town somewhere in Montana.
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
stairs
abandoned
Elisa Smith
ace
So interesting, would love to have a good nosey poke around.
March 15th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Abandoned places are always pretty cool
March 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Some marvelous textures there and shadows down the hall.
March 15th, 2025
