One of the many staircases in Bisbee, AZ by blueberry1222
One of the many staircases in Bisbee, AZ

I've never been tempted to participate in the annual staircase marathon. https://www.bisbeevogue.org/bisbee1000
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
