climbing El Morro by blueberry1222
climbing El Morro

El Morro National Monument https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Morro_National_Monument
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Super capture! Leading lines take my eye to a vanishing point at the top! I like the shadows cast upon the steps!
March 28th, 2025  
Great shadows and leading lines. That's a steep climb.
March 28th, 2025  
