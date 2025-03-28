Sign up
Previous
Photo 3636
climbing El Morro
El Morro National Monument
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Morro_National_Monument
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
3
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
stairs
,
staircase
Barb
Super capture! Leading lines take my eye to a vanishing point at the top! I like the shadows cast upon the steps!
March 28th, 2025
Mags
Great shadows and leading lines. That's a steep climb.
March 28th, 2025
