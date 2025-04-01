Previous
Opening Cerermony by blueberry1222
Opening Cerermony

My photo theme this month will be scenes from an inter-tribal Native American pow-wow.

Native American veterans typically open pow-wows. This year, it seemed especially poignant to honor them since the flags of Arizona's 22 tribal nations have been removed from display at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix. https://azmirror.com/briefs/tribal-flags-removed-from-phoenix-va-hospital-under-new-federal-policy. Ricardo Leonard, vice president of the community, expressed surprise and dismay at the hospital's decision to stop displaying the flags. “Not only is this nonsensical, but it dishonors all Native American veterans and their families who have given so much to protect this country,” Leonard, a U.S. Army veteran, added. 

It's getting dystopian over here in the US when the history of Iwo Jima https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Iwo_Jima and the code talkers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_talker are being erased.
Barb ace
Lovely photo! Very sad commentary! All I can say is, "Why?!" Thank for the links, Krista!
April 1st, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
@bjywamer omg, that's the question many of us are asking every day.
April 1st, 2025  
