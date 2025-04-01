Opening Cerermony

My photo theme this month will be scenes from an inter-tribal Native American pow-wow.
Native American veterans typically open pow-wows. This year, it seemed especially poignant to honor them since the flags of Arizona's 22 tribal nations have been removed from display at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix. https://azmirror.com/briefs/tribal-flags-removed-from-phoenix-va-hospital-under-new-federal-policy. Ricardo Leonard, vice president of the community, expressed surprise and dismay at the hospital's decision to stop displaying the flags. “Not only is this nonsensical, but it dishonors all Native American veterans and their families who have given so much to protect this country,” Leonard, a U.S. Army veteran, added.