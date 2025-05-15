Previous
desertscape by blueberry1222
Photo 3680

desertscape

If you look closely, you'll notice the unfortunate state of the mighty saguaro. One in the back has already fallen over and the one closer to the foreground is rotting at the base. This was just a random shot pointing anywhere in the desert.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact