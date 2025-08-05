Previous
Miami, Arizona by blueberry1222
Photo 3758

Miami, Arizona

Definitely not the Florida one.
The hills around this area experienced a bad wildfire, and a big rainstorm caused a lot of flooding: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q0FlSkWZ0o&t=198s
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
bkb in the city ace
Perfect scene for black and white
August 5th, 2025  
