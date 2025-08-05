Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3758
Miami, Arizona
Definitely not the Florida one.
The hills around this area experienced a bad wildfire, and a big rainstorm caused a lot of flooding:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q0FlSkWZ0o&t=198s
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
5634
photos
203
followers
123
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
arizona
,
extreme-bw
bkb in the city
ace
Perfect scene for black and white
August 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close