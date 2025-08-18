I have no idea if these are still used. Actually, I just looked up the answer:While no longer operational as flour mills, many of the Santorini windmills have found new life in the modern world. Some have been transformed into charming boutique accommodations, luxury suites, and even private residences. Their distinctive shape, combined with breathtaking views of the caldera and the Aegean Sea, makes them a sought-after attraction for tourists looking to capture the essence of Santorini.One of the most famous Santorini windmills is located in Oia, a village renowned for its stunning sunsets. This beautifully restored windmill is now part of Charisma Suites, offering guests an exclusive and romantic escape with unparalleled views. Staying in a converted windmill is an unforgettable experience, blending historical charm with modern luxury.