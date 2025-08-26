Previous
Phoenix by blueberry1222
Photo 3875

Phoenix

So, we had a wicked nasty dust storm last night (obviously, not pictured! I didn't to go outside and breathe in all the gross dust. Above is just something I snapped while being a passenger in a car.):
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/meteorology/towering-wall-of-dust-rolls-through-metro-phoenix-leaving-thousands-without-power/ar-AA1LcPAb?ocid=BingNewsSerp
I got up early and spent an hour sweeping my yard of dust and debris. Soooo many downed trees everywhere (not in my yard, whew!). The wind was crazy.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Dramatic, looks like a scene from an old black and white western!
August 26th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful landscape. Has a tilt shift vibe.
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact