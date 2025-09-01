Previous
lovebirds by blueberry1222
lovebirds

Rosy-faced lovebirds. They are an introduced species, escapees from the pet trade. They normally inhabit dry, open country in southwest Africa, which explains why they do so well here in Phoenix.
