cardinal by blueberry1222
Photo 4046

cardinal

It always surprises me to see cardinals living in the desert.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
william wooderson ace
They're clearly brave survivors!
September 4th, 2025  
kali ace
Certainly a pop of color
September 4th, 2025  
