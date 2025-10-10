Sign up
open pit
Copper mining, Jerome Arizona. Mining originally started underground, but sulphur fires caused it to go open pit. It is one of the richest copper mines in the world. It was hard to get a decent photo of this. I snapped this picture by sticking my camera through a fence.
https://tucson.com/news/local/article_3625d8ba-322c-11ed-ad7e-cb8ad845d9a6.html
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
landscape
,
arizona
,
copper
,
mining
,
jerome
