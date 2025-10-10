Previous
open pit by blueberry1222
Photo 4175

open pit

Copper mining, Jerome Arizona. Mining originally started underground, but sulphur fires caused it to go open pit. It is one of the richest copper mines in the world. It was hard to get a decent photo of this. I snapped this picture by sticking my camera through a fence. https://tucson.com/news/local/article_3625d8ba-322c-11ed-ad7e-cb8ad845d9a6.html
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact