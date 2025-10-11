Previous
stormy day by blueberry1222
stormy day

Clouds hovering above the Daisy Mine and the Douglas Mansion in Jerome, AZ.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome_State_Historic_Park
11th October 2025

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
