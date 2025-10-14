Previous
Next
art installation by blueberry1222
Photo 4179

art installation

New art exhibit at the desert botanical garden in Phoenix. Half of the garden was roped off because they were (sadly) busy cutting up 22 trees that fell during a wicked storm we had. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GU9BiPqsAOs
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact