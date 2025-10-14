Sign up
Photo 4179
art installation
New art exhibit at the desert botanical garden in Phoenix. Half of the garden was roped off because they were (sadly) busy cutting up 22 trees that fell during a wicked storm we had.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GU9BiPqsAOs
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
desert
,
phoenix
,
arizona
,
botanical-garden
