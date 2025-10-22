Previous
Next
Arizona road by blueberry1222
Photo 4187

Arizona road

The road you take to Sedona's Airport Mesa Vortex. https://canyonvilla.com/blog/airport-mesa-vortex
Vortexes are real (swirling centers of the earth's energy), but I really don't care for them because they make me feel nauseous.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact