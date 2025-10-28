Previous
Miranda grave by blueberry1222
Photo 4193

Miranda grave

This is the (sad, unappreciated) grave of Ernesto Miranda, of the "Miranda Rights" fame.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miranda_warning

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernesto_Miranda
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact