Old San Juan by blueberry1222
Photo 4227

Old San Juan

The faded beauty of Puerto Rico. Old photo, new theme: doors.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Chris Cook ace
I love this! A terrific composition and the lighting is perfect.
January 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful light and color
January 4th, 2026  
