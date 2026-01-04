Previous
chaco canyon by blueberry1222
chaco canyon

Everything about Chaco Canyon is fascinating and a photographer's paradise.

Circa 9th to the 12th century CE: "Chacoans used masonry techniques unique for their time, and their building constructions lasted decades and even centuries. As architectural forms evolved and centuries passed, the houses kept several core traits. Most apparent is their sheer bulk; complexes averaged more than 200 rooms each, and some enclosed up to 700 rooms" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chaco_Culture_National_Historical_Park
Corinne C
Awesome pic
January 4th, 2026  
Kate
Great POV
January 4th, 2026  
