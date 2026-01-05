Sign up
Photo 4230
T-door
T-shaped doors are an enigmatic architectural feature built in the US Southwest and Mexican Northwest. They are always cool to see intact. I also found the bricked in window/door interesting, for it hints that something changed here, rendering that window unnecessary. This wall holds lots of stories.
https://openknowledge.nau.edu/id/eprint/6231/1/White_2023_tau_doors_footprints_past_.pdf
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Album
365
Taken
17th June 2007 12:27pm
Tags
architecture
ruins
native-american
chaco-canyon
