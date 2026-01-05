Previous
T-door by blueberry1222
Photo 4230

T-door

T-shaped doors are an enigmatic architectural feature built in the US Southwest and Mexican Northwest. They are always cool to see intact. I also found the bricked in window/door interesting, for it hints that something changed here, rendering that window unnecessary. This wall holds lots of stories.
https://openknowledge.nau.edu/id/eprint/6231/1/White_2023_tau_doors_footprints_past_.pdf
Photo Details

