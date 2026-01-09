Previous
somewhere in Arizona by blueberry1222
Photo 4233

somewhere in Arizona

It's surprising how many places look like this in Arizona. Drive in any direction, and you will find somewhere similar.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Reminds me bit of inland Australia, although many such places are being cleared away to make war for extra broadacre cultivation. Shame as I love all these odd places in the landscape.
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact