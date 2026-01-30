Previous
house in bodie by blueberry1222
Photo 4255

house in bodie

My favorite place in the world to take photos. I love me a good ghost town.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Babs ace
I bet there is a story or two to be found here.
January 31st, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Ghost towns are great. Nice capture
January 31st, 2026  
