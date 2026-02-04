Previous
wood duck by blueberry1222
Photo 4260

wood duck

This is the first time I've seen one of these pretty boys in Arizona. I'm sure they've been here for a while, I just never encountered them.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Chris Cook ace
They are a handsome duck. I see them frequently where I live.
February 4th, 2026  
