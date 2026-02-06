Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4262
Oak Creek
Sedona, AZ. I like how the prickly pear indicates that this landscape is really a desert.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4262
photos
194
followers
130
following
1167% complete
View this month »
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
arizona
,
sedona
Maggiemae
ace
it looks like a real canyon and very American. Good focus on all the landscape!
February 9th, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
Great PoV for the 'high' desert!!! Fav!
February 9th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
As an aside prickly pear is a serious weed in Australia. This is its story:
https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/prickly-pear-eradication
February 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
As an aside prickly pear is a serious weed in Australia. This is its story: https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/prickly-pear-eradication