Oak Creek by blueberry1222
Oak Creek

Sedona, AZ. I like how the prickly pear indicates that this landscape is really a desert.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Maggiemae ace
it looks like a real canyon and very American. Good focus on all the landscape!
February 9th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great PoV for the 'high' desert!!! Fav!
February 9th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!

As an aside prickly pear is a serious weed in Australia. This is its story: https://www.nma.gov.au/defining-moments/resources/prickly-pear-eradication
February 10th, 2026  
