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Previous
Photo 4317
Living on the edge
....of a volcano.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santorini_caldera
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
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landscape
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santorini
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's incredible - great pov
April 5th, 2026
Tim L
ace
Dramatic viewpoint !
April 5th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Wonderful location
April 5th, 2026
haskar
ace
Fabulous view.
April 5th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
That is beautiful, and love the housing
April 5th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks like a dangerous place to live
April 6th, 2026
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