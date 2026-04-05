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Living on the edge by blueberry1222
Photo 4317

Living on the edge

....of a volcano.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santorini_caldera
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's incredible - great pov
April 5th, 2026  
Tim L ace
Dramatic viewpoint !
April 5th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful location
April 5th, 2026  
haskar ace
Fabulous view.
April 5th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
That is beautiful, and love the housing
April 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks like a dangerous place to live
April 6th, 2026  
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