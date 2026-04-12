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there used to be more houses here by blueberry1222
Photo 4324

there used to be more houses here

How ghost towns are formed.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
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