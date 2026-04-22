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The O.G. by blueberry1222
Photo 4334

The O.G.

Bodie, California, was the first town in the world to operate an electric stamp mill using Alternating Current (A/C) over long-distance power lines.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
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