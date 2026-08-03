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shapely by blueberry1222
Photo 4405

shapely

Trees don't typically grow this big in the open desert. I think it's a cottonwood.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
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