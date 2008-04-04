Previous
Next
Aftermath by blueberry1222
Photo 1

Aftermath

Hurricane Katrina destroyed the poorest sections of New Orleans. This was what neighborhoods still looked like three years later.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Katrina
4th April 2008 4th Apr 08

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Hecker ace
Hurricane Harvey was three years ago. Our place in Texas was devastated, and they couldn't start the repair until a few months ago, due to insurance dragging their feet. We'll maybe be ready in another year. (Katrina was 2005)
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise