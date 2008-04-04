Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1
Aftermath
Hurricane Katrina destroyed the poorest sections of New Orleans. This was what neighborhoods still looked like three years later.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Katrina
4th April 2008
4th Apr 08
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2968
photos
224
followers
207
following
175% complete
View this month »
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Latest from all albums
339
638
1986
639
340
1987
1988
341
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
artsy
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
4th April 2008 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
louisiana
,
hurricane-katrina
Sue Hecker
ace
Hurricane Harvey was three years ago. Our place in Texas was devastated, and they couldn't start the repair until a few months ago, due to insurance dragging their feet. We'll maybe be ready in another year. (Katrina was 2005)
June 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close