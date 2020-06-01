Previous
History fascinates me by blueberry1222
Photo 637

History fascinates me

Stone temple circa 600 AD. I particularity love that one large stone that was used for the corner wall. Mayan architecture is some of the best in ancient Mexico.

For June, I plan on going through all my old travel albums and will pick one iconic shot of a site and a second one that gives a little more insight/detail.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Photo Details

Kathy Boyles ace
Great find.
May 31st, 2020  
Milanie ace
My goodness, it's amazing how there were able to move that stone into place without machinery
May 31st, 2020  
