Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 637
History fascinates me
Stone temple circa 600 AD. I particularity love that one large stone that was used for the corner wall. Mayan architecture is some of the best in ancient Mexico.
For June, I plan on going through all my old travel albums and will pick one iconic shot of a site and a second one that gives a little more insight/detail.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2961
photos
224
followers
208
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
637
1986
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
artsy
Camera
Canon PowerShot A70
Taken
12th January 2007 1:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mexico
,
history
Kathy Boyles
ace
Great find.
May 31st, 2020
Milanie
ace
My goodness, it's amazing how there were able to move that stone into place without machinery
May 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close