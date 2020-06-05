Sign up
Photo 642
inside Harpa theater
I went to this theater in Reykjavik to watch Bjork perform on her Biophilia tour. She was f*ing amazing. So was this building.
https://youtu.be/KuV-EXKsbtI
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Tags
iceland
,
reykjavik
