Previous
Next
Lots of paint by blueberry1222
Photo 643

Lots of paint

Leonard Knight went through thousands of paint cans to paint on a humongous mound of dirt. This shot doesn't even document the half of it.
https://www.salvationmountain.us/bio.html
More of my photos of Salton Sea and Salvation Mountain: https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipPyZxA_zmalXzenDmtKV9yhaGEpAA_11gxlTKEs
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness gracious, that sure is a lot of paint! Great find and shot.
June 6th, 2020  
M…joe ace
What a beautiful story,and I love “outsider”art— tnx for sharing this...yes,God is 🤎
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise