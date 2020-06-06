Sign up
Photo 643
Lots of paint
Leonard Knight went through thousands of paint cans to paint on a humongous mound of dirt. This shot doesn't even document the half of it.
https://www.salvationmountain.us/bio.html
More of my photos of Salton Sea and Salvation Mountain:
https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipPyZxA_zmalXzenDmtKV9yhaGEpAA_11gxlTKEs
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
salvation-mountain
Diana
ace
Goodness gracious, that sure is a lot of paint! Great find and shot.
June 6th, 2020
M…joe
ace
What a beautiful story,and I love “outsider”art— tnx for sharing this...yes,God is 🤎
June 6th, 2020
